Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are trying to find a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant after they say he breached the conditions of a statutory release.

A nationwide warrant was issued Monday for 44-year-old Simon Basque, who has been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

Police say he is serving a sentence of four years and six months for robbery and possessing, using and forging a falsified credit card.

Basque is described as five-foot-five inches tall and 130 pounds. He has a shaved head with brown hair and green eyes. He also has a scar on his forehead.

Basque has several tattoos including:

a skull on one side of his chest and a heart on the other

MELISSA ISABELLA” on his left upper arm

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.