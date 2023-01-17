Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
The Saint John Police Force is asking for help locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
The warrant for 32-year-old Jeff Wilson was issued Monday after he allegedly breached the conditions of his full parole.
Police say Wilson lives in Saint John, N.B.
The 32-year-old is serving a sentence of three years and three months for:
- possession of a firearm knowing it's unauthorized
- possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- possession of a firearm while prohibited
- possession of a schedule I substance
- failing to attend court
Wilson is described as six feet tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair.
Police have released an image of Wilson.
Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
