Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

An arrest warrant for 22-year-old Skylar Genova was issued Thursday.

Police say Genova did not report to his approved residence.

He is serving a sentence of two years and nine months for:

assault causing bodily harm

possession of prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of weapon contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

unlawfully in a dwelling house and failure to comply with probation order

Genova is described as six-foot-one, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Genova should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.