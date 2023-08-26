Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

A warrant was issued on Thursday for the arrest of 37-year-old Blake Smith after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say he was living at a Community Correctional Centre in Saint John.

Police describe Smith as five-foot-six, 160 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

He also has a tattoo of an anchor and “East Coast” written on his right upper arm.

Police say he was last seen wearing a green Under Armour t-shirt, a light blue hat with white sunglasses on top, denim jeans rolled up to below the knee, and black and red Nike sneakers. He was also carrying a plaid backpack.

Smith is serving an aggregate sentence of approximately 11 years and seven months for convictions of:

disguise with intent

forcible confinement

break enter and commit

two counts of mischief in relation to other property

three counts of possess/use/traffic stolen/forged/false credit card

robbery with threats of violence

unlawfully at large

failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking

Police say Smith should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

