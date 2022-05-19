Saint John police seek man wanted on two warrants
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on two warrants.
Police say 22-year-old Jahvon Diego Lasalle had been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.
According to police, Lasalle has breached the conditions of his statutory release and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday.
Police say an additional warrant for failing to attend court on charges of assault and obstructing a peace officer was issued in provincial court on Wednesday.
Lasalle is serving a three-year sentence for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.
He is described as five-foot-seven and 116 pounds. He has grey eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Lasalle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
