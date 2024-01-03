Saint John police seek public’s help identifying suspect in sexual assault investigation
Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a sexual assault investigation.
A 24-year-old victim accepted a drive from an unknown man near the intersection of Waterloo Street and Peters Street around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.
“The suspect drove the victim to the area of Red Head Road where the victim was sexually assaulted,” reads the release.
The victim ran to a nearby home and the residents called the police.
The victim was taken to hospital and later discharged with what police describe as non-life-threatening physical injuries.
The suspect is described as a five-foot-ten man between the ages of 35 and 40 years old. He has “tan” skin, dark brown hair in a buzz cut style, and scruffy facial hair. Police say he was driving a new style silver SUV.
Police ask anyone in the area who has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
