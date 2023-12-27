Saint John police seek public’s help locating missing vulnerable adult
Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking the public for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
The Saint John Police Force says 29-year-old Kelly Gordon Kleim was last seen around 5 p.m. on Boxing Day in the Maple Row area of West Saint John.
Kleim is described by police as six-foot-two, with a medium build, pale complexion, dark brown eyes, dark hair in a buzz cut style, and clean shaven.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black Star Wars bomber jacket with white fur around the hood, a blue hoody with P.E.I. written on the front, black pants and sneakers.
“He may be headed to a Tim Hortons. He is known to frequent pool halls and alleyways. He has one relative in the Grand Bay-Westfield area, but no other known local friends or relatives,” reads a Wednesday news release from the Saint John Police Force.
Police and family are concerned for his safety, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
