Saint John police seek to locate man missing from regional correction facility
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
Police in Saint John are trying to find an inmate at the regional correctional facility who was granted temporary absence earlier this month.
On Oct. 7, police say Ryan Webb was granted temporary absence from the Regional Correctional Facility on the Old Black River Road, wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet.
The next day, around 3:20 p.m., the ankle bracelet was located in the south end of Saint John and had been cut off.
The 33-year-old is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighs 205 pounds with brush-cut style black hair.
He is serving 60 days for several failures to attend court appearances.
Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Webb is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
