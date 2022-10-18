Saint John police seek violent offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a violent offender after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Cole Hearn on Monday.

Police say Hearn has been living in a community correctional centre in the city.

Hearn is serving a sentence of two years, nine months and 17 days for multiple assault and weapons charges, as well as failing to comply with a probation order and flight from a peace officer.

Hearn is described as five-foot-eight and 200 pounds. He has dark hair, hazel eyes and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a blue toque, light grey shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Hearn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.