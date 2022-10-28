iHeartRadio

Saint John police seek violent offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant


Police say an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Amanda Raynes was issued on Oct. 28, 2022. (Saint John Police Force)

Saint John police are looking for a violent offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued Friday for 40-year-old Amanda Raynes.

Raynes was living at a community-based residential facility in Saint John, N.B.

She is serving an aggregate sentence of five years for:

  • robbery
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • assault with a weapon
  • utter counterfeit money
  • motor vehicle theft
  • assault causing bodily harm
  • assault peace officer with weapon or imitation
  • escape or being at large without excuse

Police describe Raynes as five-foot-three inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has multiple tattoos:

  • right forearm – cross covered by flower tattoos
  • neck - spider
  • left middle finger – diamond shape
  • right forearm – small ink smudge
  • left forearm - ink smudge

Anyone with information on Raynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

