iHeartRadio

Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Davis is described as five-foot-two and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. (SOURCE: Saint John Police Force)

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Saint John Police Force says 30-year-old Amber Davis had been living at a community correctional centre in the city. Police say she also has family in the area.

Police say Davis has breached the conditions of her statutory release. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Thursday.

Davis is serving a two-year sentence for:

  • two counts of assault with a weapon
  • six counts of theft
  • theft from mail
  • motor vehicle theft
  • arson with disregard for human life
  • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession schedule I substance
  • three counts of failing to attend court
  • failing to comply with an order-at-large

Davis is described as five-foot-two and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

12