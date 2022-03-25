Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
The Saint John Police Force says 30-year-old Amber Davis had been living at a community correctional centre in the city. Police say she also has family in the area.
Police say Davis has breached the conditions of her statutory release. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Thursday.
Davis is serving a two-year sentence for:
- two counts of assault with a weapon
- six counts of theft
- theft from mail
- motor vehicle theft
- arson with disregard for human life
- assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession schedule I substance
- three counts of failing to attend court
- failing to comply with an order-at-large
Davis is described as five-foot-two and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
