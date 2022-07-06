iHeartRadio

Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Amber Davis is described by police as five-foot-two inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, possibly dyed red. (SOURCE: Saint John police)

Saint John Police Force has issued a Canada-wide warrant for a woman they say breached the conditions of her statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Amber Davis on Tuesday.

Davis had been staying at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

She is serving two years for:

  • two counts of assault with a weapon
  • six counts of theft under $5,000
  • theft from mail
  • motor vehicle theft
  • arson-disregard of human life
  • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a Schedule I substance
  • three counts of failing to attend court
  • failing to comply with order-at-large

Davis is described by police as five-foot-two inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, possibly dyed red.

Police say Davis does have family in Saint John.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

