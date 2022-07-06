Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saint John Police Force has issued a Canada-wide warrant for a woman they say breached the conditions of her statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Amber Davis on Tuesday.

Davis had been staying at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

She is serving two years for:

two counts of assault with a weapon

six counts of theft under $5,000

theft from mail

motor vehicle theft

arson-disregard of human life

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a Schedule I substance

three counts of failing to attend court

failing to comply with order-at-large

Davis is described by police as five-foot-two inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, possibly dyed red.

Police say Davis does have family in Saint John.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.