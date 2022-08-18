Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saint John police are looking for a woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Amanda Raynes was issued Wednesday.

Raynes was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

She is serving an aggregate sentence of five years for:

robbery

armed robbery

possess property obtained by crime under $5,000

assault with a weapon

utter counterfeit money

motor vehicle theft

assault causing bodily harm

assault peace officer with weapon or imitation

escape or being at large without excuse

Police describe Raynes as five-foot-three inches tall and 123 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has several tattoos:

"YOUR NAME" around her bellybutton

Flowers on her right shoulder

Her right forearm is cross-covered by flowers

A spider on her neck

"FREEDOM" across center of her upper back

Diamond shape on her left middle finger

Small ink smudge on her right forearm

Chinese symbol on her left foot

Naked woman on her right thigh

Ink smudge on her left forearm

"NAZI PUNKS F--K OFF" on her right upper arm

A lizard on her hips

Undistinguishable tattoo covered by flowers on her left arm

"NIKE" symbol on her left leg

Tweedy Bird on her chest

"SKIPALICIOUS" on her lower back

Anyone with information on Raynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.