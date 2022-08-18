Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Saint John police are looking for a woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her statutory release.
Police say an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Amanda Raynes was issued Wednesday.
Raynes was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.
She is serving an aggregate sentence of five years for:
- robbery
- armed robbery
- possess property obtained by crime under $5,000
- assault with a weapon
- utter counterfeit money
- motor vehicle theft
- assault causing bodily harm
- assault peace officer with weapon or imitation
- escape or being at large without excuse
Police describe Raynes as five-foot-three inches tall and 123 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She also has several tattoos:
- "YOUR NAME" around her bellybutton
- Flowers on her right shoulder
- Her right forearm is cross-covered by flowers
- A spider on her neck
- "FREEDOM" across center of her upper back
- Diamond shape on her left middle finger
- Small ink smudge on her right forearm
- Chinese symbol on her left foot
- Naked woman on her right thigh
- Ink smudge on her left forearm
- "NAZI PUNKS F--K OFF" on her right upper arm
- A lizard on her hips
- Undistinguishable tattoo covered by flowers on her left arm
- "NIKE" symbol on her left leg
- Tweedy Bird on her chest
- "SKIPALICIOUS" on her lower back
Anyone with information on Raynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.