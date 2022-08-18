iHeartRadio

Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Amanda Raynes was issued Wednesday. (Saint John Police Force)

Saint John police are looking for a woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Amanda Raynes was issued Wednesday.

Raynes was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

She is serving an aggregate sentence of five years for:

  • robbery
  • armed robbery
  • possess property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • assault with a weapon
  • utter counterfeit money
  • motor vehicle theft
  • assault causing bodily harm
  • assault peace officer with weapon or imitation
  • escape or being at large without excuse

Police describe Raynes as five-foot-three inches tall and 123 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has several tattoos:

  • "YOUR NAME" around her bellybutton
  • Flowers on her right shoulder
  • Her right forearm is cross-covered by flowers
  • A spider on her neck
  • "FREEDOM" across center of her upper back
  • Diamond shape on her left middle finger
  • Small ink smudge on her right forearm
  • Chinese symbol on her left foot
  • Naked woman on her right thigh
  • Ink smudge on her left forearm
  • "NAZI PUNKS F--K OFF" on her right upper arm
  • A lizard on her hips
  • Undistinguishable tattoo covered by flowers on her left arm
  • "NIKE" symbol on her left leg
  • Tweedy Bird on her chest
  • "SKIPALICIOUS" on her lower back

Anyone with information on Raynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

