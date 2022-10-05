Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Saint John police are looking for a woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her day parole.
Police say an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Jodie Joseph was issued Tuesday.
Joseph was living at a community residential facility in Saint John, N.B.
Police say she is serving a sentence for:
- six counts of theft under $5,000
- failure to comply with probation order
- two counts of fraudulently obtaining transportation
- two counts of failure to attend court at large
- possession of a Schedule I substance
Joseph is described as five-foot-five, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she also has several tattoos, including:
- a flower tattoo on her upper back
- two roses on her right foot
- two roses on her abdomen
- Chinese logos (band) on her left upper arm
Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Sault YMCA, library team up to stimulate your body and mindA trial of the YMCA's gym, weight room and pool is only a library card away for those in the Sault.
-
'It's a celebration': Powwow held at Lethbridge elementary schoolThe field of Children of St. Martha School was filled with drumming, singing and dancing on Wednesday because, for the first time since 2019, the Holy Spirit School Division held a powwow.
-
Housing and public safety among top concerns in Victoria mayoral candidates debateVictorians lined up outside city hall on Wednesday to cast an advance vote for the next leader of the city. Across the street, those vying to be the next mayor squared off in a live debate hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070.
-
New research out of Western sheds light on consequences of cannabis exposure in uteroWhile research into the effects of cannabis use and pregnancy is still in its infancy, a team of researchers at London, Ont.’s Western University are exploring how exposure to cannabis during pregnancy can affect the developing brain of a fetus.
-
More than 1,000 jobs, millions in funding added to Alberta aviation industryThe Alberta government is pledging more than $73 million toward the province's aviation and aerospace industry – a move it says will foster growth and make Calgary a hub for travel.
-
Edmonton man charged after drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta.A 25-year-old man is facing seven charges after RCMP say he was caught trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Grande Prairie.
-
This is the most popular vehicle stolen by thieves as auto thefts skyrocket in OttawaOttawa police are reporting a sharp rise in the number of vehicles stolen in Ottawa this year, with newer model Honda CRV's topping the list of targets for thieves.
-
Reports of online 'sexual extortions' on the rise in North Vancouver, RMCP sayNorth Vancouver RCMP have issued a public warning after receiving an increase in reports of "sexual extortions" involving social media.
-
Vancouver beach becomes makeshift campground amid affordability and housing crisisUpwards of 50 campers and trailers were parked in Vancouver's Spanish Banks Beach Park overnight.