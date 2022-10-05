iHeartRadio

Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant


Jodie Joseph is described as five-foot-five, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. (Source: Saint John Police Force)

Saint John police are looking for a woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her day parole.

Police say an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Jodie Joseph was issued Tuesday.

Joseph was living at a community residential facility in Saint John, N.B.

Police say she is serving a sentence for:

  • six counts of theft under $5,000
  • failure to comply with probation order
  • two counts of fraudulently obtaining transportation
  • two counts of failure to attend court at large
  • possession of a Schedule I substance

Joseph is described as five-foot-five, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she also has several tattoos, including:

  • a flower tattoo on her upper back
  • two roses on her right foot
  • two roses on her abdomen
  • Chinese logos (band) on her left upper arm

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

12