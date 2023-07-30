Saint John Police seize $25K worth of fentanyl
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
Police in Saint John have seized $25,000 worth of fentanyl and made two arrests following an ongoing drug trafficking investigation called "Project Fusion."
Saint John Police say “Project Fusion” is an investigation that started early July and focuses on fentanyl trafficking.
In a news release Friday, police say members of the Saint John Police Service, along with the Kennebecasis Police arrested a 31-year-old Saint John man, and a 37-year-old Quispamsis woman for trafficking-related charges on Thursday.
Along with two arrests, police say they seized $25,000 worth of fentanyl.
Police say both accused have since been released with court dates in October.
