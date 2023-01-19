Saint John police seize drugs, over $13,000 from safe during search warrant 

Police in Saint John, N.B., have seized what they believe are several types of drugs in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Saint John Police Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit (I.E.U.) executed a warrant on a safe previously seized from a residence in the city's west side in December 2022.

Police say the items seized include, but are not limited to:

approximately $13,218.35 Canadian currency

2 ounces of a substance believed to be crystal meth

32 pills of a substance believed to be hydromorphone

60 pills of a substance believed to be Percocet

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.