Saint John police to begin wearing body cameras

The Saint John Police Force announced officers will be wearing body cameras, beginning as early as this week.

"A gradual deployment of the cameras among frontline officers is scheduled to begin this week and is to be completed by July 2022," said Saint John police in a news release.

Police say wearing the body cameras will aim to:

Strengthen and enhance the trust between community and police by increasing transparency, confidence and accountability;

Provide additional and best evidence to the Court;

Increase officer safety; and

Inform future training for our members.

According to the force, a policy has been developed to balance privacy and gathering evidence.