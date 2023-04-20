Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with machete

A 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.

Police say officers arrived at a home around 4 p.m. after receiving a call of a person in distress with a knife on Elliott Row.

According to the Saint John Police Force, attending officers negotiated with the man for nearly an hour before it says he stepped onto the sidewalk armed with a machete.

Saint John Police say officers deployed a stun gun on the man “due to safety of the public and police”, and took him into custody. Police say he sustained a “minor injury” and was taken to hospital for examination.

The investigation into the incident continues.