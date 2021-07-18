Saint John police vehicle damaged after officers respond to reports of stunting, reckless driving
Police in Saint John are investigating after a vehicle was damaged when officers responded to reports of stunting and reckless driving on Saturday.
The Saint John Police Force says on July 17, officers were called to reports of stunting and reckless driving along Station Street next to TD Station in Uptown Saint John.
Police say when officers arrived, there was a crowd of bystanders encouraging vehicles and their drivers to perform “burnouts or donuts” and squealing tires as they left the TD Station parking lot.
According to police, one of the responding officers attempted to stop one of the suspected vehicles, when the crowd stepped in front of a patrol vehicle and a bottle was thrown, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
Police say tickets were issued but no arrests were made.
Saint John Police Force asks anyone that may have been in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed anything, to contact them at 506-648-3333.
