Saint John Sea Dogs head coach released from hospital after collapsing at QMJHL game in Sydney

The head coach of the Saint John Sea Dogs has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for a “medical emergency” at Saturday night’s QMJHL game in Sydney, N.S.

Saint John was playing the Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200 when head coach Travis Crickard collapsed during the third period.

A statement from the Saint John Sea Dogs on Sunday says Crickard was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital for further evaluation.

“Travis was released from hospital this morning and is on his home to family in Saint John,” says the statement. “What happened last night was scary and the outpouring of support and concern for Travis has meant a lot to him and the team.”

“He and the team would like to thank those at Centre 200 who responded so quickly, and the emergency medical professionals, led by Dr. R.J. MacKenzie, who tended to him.”

Crickard joined the Sea Dogs as an assistant coach in 2021 and was part of the team’s Memorial Cup the following year. Crickard became head coach of the Sea Dogs in August 2022.

Saturday night’s game was immediately suspended, as players and officials left the ice. The game was eventually cancelled with play stopped at 6-0 Cape Breton.

