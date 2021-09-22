Saint John Sea Dogs to host 2022 Memorial Cup

One of Canada’s most prestigious sporting events will be coming to Saint John, New Brunswick for the first time next spring.

The Canadian Hockey League announced on Wednesday that the Saint John Sea Dogs have been awarded the hosting rights of the 2022 Memorial Cup.

“We are extremely excited to be granting the rights to host this event to Saint John for the first time,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie in a news release. “The bid committee did a fantastic job of outlining how Saint John will embrace the Memorial Cup with its Maritime hospitality to create an atmosphere that both celebrates the game and leaves a lasting legacy in the community.”

The Sea Dogs and the Quebec Remparts were the two teams that submitted bids to host the historic four-team tournament.

The Sea Dogs were founded in 2005. Despite never hosting the Memorial Cup, they have played in the event three times in 2011, 2012 and 2017, winning the title in 2011.

The tournament will be returning to New Brunswick for the first time since 2006, when the Moncton Wildcats hosted and finished second.

Halifax, N.S. hosted the last Memorial Cup in 2019.

The last two Memorial Cups - which sees the champions of the OHL, WHL, QMJHL as well as a host city compete for the national junior hockey title - were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Memorial Cup trophy was first presented in 1919 in remembrance of soldiers who died fighting for Canada in the First World War.

The tournament, which includes the playoff champion from each of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League, will begin June 3, 2022.