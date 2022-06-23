Saint John sees tourism boom as Memorial Cup energizes the city

The Saint John Sea Dogs hit the ice for their morning skate almost eight hours before their game Wednesday, but there were plenty of activities already going on in the city.

Fan Fest was well underway at Market Square with kids testing the accuracy and velocity of their shots.

“It’s a great thing for the city,” said Saint John resident Sawyer King. “It brings a lot to the city and it feels like the city is changing for the better around the Memorial Cup, and it’s just a great experience for everyone.”

Chris Green is on the host organizing committee, and has been bringing the 103-year-old trophy to events around the region.

“I think having the memorial cup here is a great experience,” said Green. “The atmosphere in town right now is great. People are happy, and the competitive spirit is alive here in Saint John.”

Down at the Area 506 Waterfront Container Village, tourists have raved about the city and the atmosphere at the rink Monday night.

“I’m really impressed with Saint John,” said Chris Nangreaves, who’s visiting from Ontario.

“We’ve only had a small amount of time to walk around, but people are very friendly, very easy going, and I find it easy to get around.”

People have been coming to Area 506 in droves even before the Memorial Cup.

“When COVID hit, it just died off, offices closed,” said Saint John resident Audrey Jaynes. “Seeing people come up here purposefully and just enjoy uptown, it feels great.”

Rocker Joel Plaskett played a late afternoon gig as part of the tournament festivities.

“It’s always been one of my favourite cities in the Maritimes,” said Plaskett.

“There’s a little touch of Saint John that makes me feel like I might be in the United States, like Portland, Maine, or something. There’s a romance to it, because it feels different from other cities.”

The city didn’t have a long time to put the tournament together – about one year. Cities normally get about 18 months to prepare.

"It did come together in a hurry,” Saint John mayor Donna Reardon.

The mayor says being selected as the host city was a big win for Saint John.

"It gave everyone this amazing sense of success, and pride.”