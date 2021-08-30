Saint John street festival brings back normalcy, crowd concerns

There's no official count of how many people attended Saturday night's Moonlight Bazaar in uptown Saint John, but organizers say they were surprised by the "thousands" who showed up.

"It went great, fantastic," says event co-organizer Jody Kliffer. "More people showed up than we expected and hoped for, the community feedback was very positive."

The event is the region's first major festival since the beginning of the pandemic. Planning for the event was made possible when New Brunswick's pandemic restrictions ended in late July.

"I think it's wonderful to see people getting back out into their communities and celebrating life once again in our great province," said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs Monday, during an interview with CTV's Steve Murphy.

"Will we see some cases come out of that event? Yeah, it's possible," said Higgs. "But will they be severe, given what we've seen this last month? It's unlikely."

A nearby resident says the event's security level was inadequate for how many people showed up.

Dayne Ring says the parking lot behind his Germain Street apartment building became the event's "overflow" area, and essentially a makeshift toilet for several people.

"Mainly underage kids using our parking spaces as bathrooms, trying to get up our stairwells, being half passed out on our stairs, puking," he says.

Ring says several additional portable toilets should've been placed in the area.

"You got drunks, you need toilets," he says.

The Saint John Police Force says no criminal arrests were made related to the event, but two people were detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and later released.

Kliffer says he's heard some criticism from the past weekend.

"There were a couple people who had issues and we're always sorry to hear that sort of thing happen," he says. "We do our best to control those types of results. We had more than the required amount of security. We had (an) off-duty police force that we hired to be part of the event. So it's unfortunate this happened outside the context of what we provided for security, but we can't control all of the outcomes of an event."

Kliffer says the site was expanded this year to allow more space, including sod being placed on an additional street for sitting. He says it's likely the festival site will be expanded further in 2022.