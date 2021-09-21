Saint John teenager facing charges after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
A 17-year-old Saint John youth is facing several charges after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle on Monday night.
In a release, the Saint John Police Force says at approximately 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in north end Saint John.
Police say a grey Honda Civic struck a truck at the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Metcalfe Street and fled the scene.
According to police, the Civic, which was reported stolen, was seen a short time later in the uptown area, driving through an active construction site on Water Street, where it struck four vehicles and narrowly missed several construction workers.
A 17-year-old youth was taken into custody and made a court appearance on Tuesday, answering to the following charges:
- Impaired driving
- Failure to provide a breath sample
- Breach of a release order
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of stolen property
- Operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public
The youth has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Thursday, for a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask any witnesses or anyone who was in the areas of the incidents and may have dash-cam or video surveillance at the time of the occurrence, to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.