Saint John waterfront construction leads to new home for Market Square lighthouse

As Saint John, N.B., continues its redevelopment of the city’s waterfront, a popular fixture won’t be around to see the new changes.



A replica lighthouse near the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre is on its way to Grand Manan, N.B., after years along the boardwalk.



“I think it’s just one of those really kind of cool stories because certainly Grand Mananers feel a connection to Saint John because we spend so much time travelling there,” says Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse. “You have the lighthouse from Saint John that was really iconic be able come here, I think it’s great.”



Morse says the island village plans to turn their gift into a new visitor information centre. The final decision on the lighthouses future will be made during June’s council meeting.



“Certainly we have had some bad news stories over the last little bit,” says Morse. “So this has really been a perk me up for the community to say ‘hey this is coming.’”



The lighthouse had never been in operation, and had been mostly used as a disguised storage area. Although the fixture was not a historical landmark, many residents recognized the structure as a staple on the city’s waterfront.



“We knew the waterfront development would, at some point, lead us to eventually relocate the lighthouse, or risk demolishing it altogether,” said City of Saint John Municipal Engineer Gerald Mattsson in a press release.

“Of course, finding a new location was the priority and we are so pleased to see it go to our friends at the Village of Grand Manan. We have been working with them on a plan to ensure safe transportation from Saint John to the new location.”



Ward councilor David Hickey understands how some residents are sad to see the popular fixture leave town, but ensures the waterfront won’t be losing any character with the dismissal of a staple.



“What it’s really about here is how can we make sure the new design, and what it will do, is make sure is that new design is reflective of that same identity,” says Hickey. “Of the harbour, of the Bay of Fundy in the redevelopment.”



The lighthouse is expected to make landfall in Grand Manan by weeks end. Morse is hopeful to have the beacon in place during the course of the summer.

