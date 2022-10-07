Saint-Léonard man dies after crashing into moose, parked vehicle: N.B. RCMP

A 60-year-old man from Saint-Léonard, N.B., has died after he struck a moose, lost control of his vehicle and hit a parked vehicle Monday night.

Saint-Léonard RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and the Saint-Léonard Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle collision with a garage on Route 144 in Saint-Léonard, N.B. around 11 p.m.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he died two days later from his injuries.

Police later learned that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday. They say the 60-year-old man was travelling westbound on Route 144 when he struck a moose.

According to a news release, then man then lost control of the vehicle, drove through a ditch, and into a nearby home’s garage where it struck a parked vehicle.

The New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the investigation which is ongoing.