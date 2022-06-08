Saint Mary's University Huskies hire Steve Sumarah as head football coach

The Saint Mary’s Huskies football team has a new head coach. Steve Sumarah was named to the post on Wednesday.

“It means a lot to me personally, and my family to be back,” said Sumarah, who served as Huskies head football coach from 2006-2011, and as an assistant coach from 1998-2005.

Sumarah said he has returned to Saint Mary’s with a goal of rebuilding the football program to its previous championship level.

Once a dominant team in Canadian university football, the Huskies have fallen on hard times in recent years.

“I think you have to set your own culture within the room,” said Sumarah.

“Once that starts, and once the players have bought in to what you’re selling, then it steps outside of that and now it becomes part of the Saint Mary’s community.”

“And then from there it becomes part of the Halifax community, because this really is, and should be, Halifax’s team.”

Sumarah said he is already targeting new recruits for the upcoming season and is putting together a coaching staff.

“We are extremely excited and proud to announce Steve Sumarah as the new football coach of the Huskies,” said Scott Gray, Saint Mary’s director of athletics and recreation in a statement.

“It is a pivotal time for our football program and Coach Sumarah is the right person to lead us forward; he is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.”

Prior to his return to Saint Mary’s, Sumarah served as head football coach for the Carleton Ravens for the past ten years.