SAIT makes list of world's best business schools

CEOWORLD Magazine has released its annual list of the world's best business schools and, for the first time ever, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology made the cut.

SAIT was ranked 52nd on the list of the top 100 schools for 2021, joining the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto (38thh) and the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University (94th) as the Canadian representatives.

"This recognition really demonstrates how SAIT graduates are making an impact in industry," said Janet Segato, dean of the SAIT School of Business. "It shows they're coming out of their programs career ready, with the technical and human skill set to make a difference."

The rankings take into consideration several factors including statistics and survey results, as well as the satisfaction levels of students, graduates, industry professionals and corporate recruiters.

Harvard Business School was ranked first overall.

The complete rankings are available at Best Business Schools in the World for 2021.