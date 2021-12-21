SAIT using autonomous robots to clean main campus

SAIT has started using autonomous robots to clean the floors at its main campus.

The robots are from Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, and contracted to SAIT for use through Calgary-based Bee Clean, Canada’s largest janitorial services provider.

In a Tuesday news release, Bee Clean said the robots will help maintain a "safe and clean" environment for students by scrubbing 58,000 square feet daily on the main campus.

“The specific robot we’re using is the T7AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber," said Bee Clean director of procurement Randy Pollock in a news release. "After each shift of cleaning, the robot provides a proof of clean report."

Bee Clean regional vice president Kevin Gillis said they're thrilled with the results of the autonomous cleaning robots.

“It gives us a consistent clean and frees up our janitorial team to focus on other high-value tasks," Gillis said,

Both Brain Corp and Bee Clean say plans for further expansion of the autonomous robot cleaners at SAIT are "coming soon."