Salad kits recalled in Canada due to possible Listeria

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more salad kits to a recall that started last week due to possible Listeria contamination.

The latest products to be recalled are Southwest salad kits made by Dole and President's Choice, as well as Dole's Avocado Ranch Chop Kit, distributed nationally.

The inspection agency is also recalling Fresh Express's Salsa! Ensalada kit, sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

Other products already recalled last week include Rojo's Black Bean 6 Layer dip and President's Choice and Taylor Farms Mexican-style Street Corn Salad kits.

The affected products all include cheese made by Rizo-Lopez Foods that is suspected to be the source of a Listeria outbreak in the United States.

The food inspection agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with these products in Canada.

It says people who have the recalled products should throw them out or return them.

The agency says that food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The agency says that if anyone thinks they have become sick from consuming recalled products, they should seek medical attention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.