Sales continue to cool in Saskatoon housing market
Housing sales have declined nearly 11 per cent year-to-date but levels remain high overall for Saskatoon.
However, sales are still 20 per cent higher than normal, the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA) said. That’s largely because of the record high levels of housing sales in the market.
There has also been a drop in new houses on the market, an SRA media release said.
The shortage of inventory in Saskatoon makes it a tight market for home buyers. SRA said the market hasn’t been like this since 2009.
Higher lending rates and the low level of inventory are the major challenges for those wanting to buy a home in Saskatoon, according to SRA.
“As expected, gains in lending rates are having some cooling impacts on the housing market causing consumers to seek out more affordable options,” CEO of SRA Chris Guérette said.
“The challenge will be product availability in the lower price ranges of the market. Supply levels are improving compared to earlier in the year, however, the year-over-year decline in inventory has been driven by homes priced below $400,000.”
According to numbers from the SRA, there have been more than 3,000 sales in the city so far this year.
-
TIFF reveals Discovery, Midnight Madness lineups, including Al Yankovic biopicTIFF's Midnight Madness lineup always leans into the weird, and this year, it's even more explicit about it.
-
Heavy thunderstorms fire up Thursday afternoonAnother round of thunderstorms in the region Thursday afternoon has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.
-
Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patioCalgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
-
Stars hit the ice to raise money for charityThe annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game was back in action Wednesday night at the Sadlon Arena, raising money for local charities.
-
Ground breaks on Manitoba's first residential school commemoration siteThe Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
-
N.S. reports slight decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizationsCOVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down slightly in Nova Scotia, according to data released by the province Thursday.
-
Driver charged after motorcyclist struck in Timmins intersectionTimmins Police Service have charged a 79-year-old driver with failing to yield after a 72-year-old motorcycle driver was struck on Algonquin Boulevard this week.
-
What is hoarding disorder and how do you recognize it? Psychologist on signs, symptoms and how to helpA psychologist estimates millions more Canadians have hoarding disorder than have been diagnosed. Here's his advice on how to recognize it and what to do.
-
Ontario chef wins big lottery prize for the second timeA chef from Hamilton, Ont. has won a huge prize lottery for the second time.