Salim Fakirani named new Ottawa Police Services Board chair; Coun. Carr named vice-chair

The Ottawa Police Services Board has elected a new chair and vice-chair following the departure of Dr. Gail Beck.

Beck resigned from her position as chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board in December after her son, Timon Beck, was arrested in connection with a major drug bust in the city.

In a five-minute meeting, Coun. Cathy Curry nominated Fakirani to serve as chair, seconded by Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. He was the only person nominated.

Fakirani was serving as acting chair since Beck's resignation.

Fakirani is a provincial appointee to the Ottawa Police Services Board and has worked as a lawyer for the Canadian Human Rights Commission and Justice Canada. Fakirani was appointed to the board in 2022, after a mass exodus of members following the resignation of Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly during the Freedom Convoy protest.

Sutcliffe nominated Coun. Marty Carr for position of vice-chair, which Fakirani seconded. No one else was nominated for vice-chair.

Carr is the councillor for Alta Vista Ward. She was elected in 2022 after a 20-year career in the federal government.

The position of citizen member of the board remains vacant following Beck's departure. Fakirani said the city has extended the deadline for applications to Feb. 2.

Police Chief Eric Stubbs said in a media availability before Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting that he believes both Fakirani and Carr are very diligent members of the board.

"I find them both to be extremely knowledgeable about the community," he said. "They have an understanding of what we do and don't do and they like to drill down on issues and ask questions. That's important, so I look forward to working with them."