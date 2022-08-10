Saliva-based rapid COVID-19 PCR test approved by Health Canada

A new, first-of-its-kind, saliva-based rapid PCR COVID-19 test has recently been approved by Health Canada.

The Sal6830 is made by Songbird Life Science. The company says they created the test to solve two problems; to eliminate those pesky nasal swabs and to allow highly accurate rapid testing usually only found in controlled environments.

"The individual provides a saliva sample in a collection cup," John Andonoff, general manager at Songbird Life Science explains.

"That collection cup is capped and inserted into a unit. The operator hits play, and in less than 30 minutes the individual finds out their COVID status."

Andonoff says the new saliva test offers 97 per cent accuracy, whereas the accuracy of nasal swab rapid tests has been disputed.

"It can provide PCR level and accurate results, like individuals have historically received in a hospital or lab setting, but now in can be delivered with virtually the speed of an antigen test."

The Sal6830 is not available for purchase by the public yet, having only received approval weeks ago.

Songbird Life Science is hoping to have the technology available in clinics, schools, and long-term care homes shortly.

For people like Terry McCormick, who has taken almost 800 nasal swabs to visit his wife at The Grove nursing home in Arnprior, it would be a welcome change.

"I've been coming here for a year and a month twice a day every day," says McCormick.

"The nasal tests don't bother me because I'm accustomed to it. But I'd be just as willing to take the other test too."

McCormick says a new saliva test would offer new opportunities to his wife, who lives in the home with dementia.

"When I want to take my wife out on a day pass she has to be tested three consecutive days in a row [upon return], and she does not like the nasal test, so I stopped taking her out."