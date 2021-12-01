Salmon harvester fined $89K, banned from commercial fishing over 12 violations: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says a commercial salmon harvester faces fines and penalties of nearly $89,000 after pleading guilty to 12 Fisheries Act violations.

A statement from DFO says Gary Stoner was sentenced earlier this year in provincial court in Terrace for violations that happened between September 2017 and August 2018 north of Haida Gwaii.

He was also prohibited from commercial salmon fishing for 18 months.

Charges were laid after fisheries officers boarded Stoner's vessel during a commercial salmon fishery in 2017 and found various offences, including overfishing of his chinook salmon quota -- and a further investigation was done in 2018 after reports of continued offences.