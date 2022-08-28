Salmon River man, 36, dead after ATV crash: N.S. RCMP

A 36-year-old man is dead following an ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County on Sunday afternoon.

Along with fire crews and paramedics, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Camden Road in Camden. Upon arrival, officials discovered an all terrain vehicle upright near the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the ATV, a 36-year-old man from Salmon River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist with the RCMP attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.