A Salmon River, N.S. man is facing drug trafficking and firearms offences after police searched a residence on Monday.

On Jan. 11, officers from Colchester County and Truro Police Service searched a home in Salmon River, N.S.

As part of the search, police seized Schedule 1 drugs, firearms, a restricted weapon, ammunition, cash and drug paraphernalia.

A man from Salmon River was arrested at the home without incident.

Police say the suspect will appear in Truro Provincial Court on April 28 to face charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, as well as other drug and firearm charges.

The investigation is ongoing.