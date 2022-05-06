Salon du Livre will be first major event hosted at Sudbury's Place des Arts

For almost two decades, Salon du Livre du Grand Sudbury has put on a book fair and literary festival every two years.

In 2020, the event had to make the transition to a virtual format, but with the pandemic easing, organizers are happy it's back to an in-person event.

“The most rewarding part of this event is to see all of these friendly faces again reunited under our beautiful Place des Arts,” said Genevieve Leblanc, Salon du Livre executive director.

This is the first major event to be hosted in the newly opened facility in downtown Sudbury. In all, 60 authors will participate, including honourary president Tomson Highway, who is an acclaimed Cree and francophone author and playwright.

“To be a part of that effort to continue promoting a literature that speaks a very unique voice, a part from Quebec, a part from English Canada, it's special," Highway said.

"It’s a special part of Canadian culture that should be permanent. It should last forever it should never die."

Organizers said the event has something for everyone.

“We have thousands of books for sale, mostly French books, but we have some English books here, too, so you know really for people in Sudbury who aren’t used to our event, it's even a great opportunity to come out and visit the new building,” said Leblanc.

Highway is also a pianist and composer. His evening performance on Saturday will be done in English, French and Cree. Literary luncheons and round tables as well as other artistic events will take place until Sunday.

Click here for the full schedule.