People in Waterloo Region are rushing to salons this week to get a last-minute appointment before Ontario locks down for 28 days.

Last time the province was in a lockdown, Tyler Nequest said his hair grew down to his shoulders.

"It got really, really long," he said.

Not wanting a repeat, he was able to book an appointment for Wednesday ahead of Saturday's shut down.

"I figured I would get it cut today, because we're going into lockdown," he said.

Cowboys and Angels Salon in Waterloo was able to squeeze Nequest in for an appointment, but others haven't been so lucky.

"The phones have been ringing off the hook, we've been getting Instagram messages, Facebook messages," owner Cindy Calhoun said.

The salon extended its operating hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We've tried to do everything we can to accommodate everybody, yet taking every precaution to keep it safe," Calhoun said.

They've been seeing more than 80 clients each day.

Other personal care providers like Uptown Beauty Lounge in Waterloo have been busy, managing to fit in 15 clients who asked to move up their appointments.

"We spent Monday night texting, talking, rescheduling," guest services manager Nancy Lameira said.

The lounge is booked solid for its last day before the shutdown.

Some clients said they needed to come in to save themselves the trouble of doing it themselves, like they had to last lockdown.