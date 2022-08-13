Salter, Carlton, Hargrave to be closed for construction: City

The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists of some upcoming road closures due to construction.

First, Salter Street from Inkster Boulevard to Luxton Avenue will be closed in both directions from Sunday, August 14 until Friday, August 26. This extends the existing bi-directional closure at the Inkster Boulevard intersection.

As well, Carlton Street from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue will be closed Sunday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Finally, Hargrave Street from St. Mary Avenue to Graham Avenue will be closed Sunday, August 14 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Transit will be rerouted during the closures.