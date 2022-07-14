Saluting the peacekeepers

The week to salute Canada's peacekeepers is quickly approaching.

To jump-start Peacekeepers' Week, a United Nations flag raising ceremony will take place at Barrie City Hall on August 3, at 11 a.m., with a proclamation of Peacekeepers' Week from August 3 to August 9.

A formal ceremony will occur on August 9 at Peacekeepers' Park in Angus at 11 a.m.

For those who wish to lay a wreath at Peacekeepers' Park on behalf of an individual group, advise Fern Taillefer, president of the Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping, who will be laying the wreath and which group is being represented.

There will be an informal gathering afterwards at the Angus Legion.

Contact Taillerfer at taillefer1746@rogers.com for more information.