Salvaging memories: Wildfire victims get assistance retrieving items from burned homes

Some Haligonians who lost their homes in the wildfires are retrieving a few precious mementos, thanks to the work and guidance of a charitable organization that specializes in sifting through the ashes of burned out properties.

“Some earrings. A couple of rings. Some pottery pieces — cups, mugs. A couple of cast iron pieces," said homeowner Margo MacLeod, surveying the remains of the home she shared with her husband, Trevor, in Hammonds Plains.

About a dozen members of the group Team Rubicon Canada in protective suits, hardhats and respiratory equipment were at the property Tuesday morning, painstakingly sifting through the ashes, looking for mementos the family would like to find.

"We're looking for a wedding band. I got mine; my husband wasn't so lucky," said MacLeod.

Founded by some U.S. marines, Team Rubicon started as a response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and the group expanded to Canada in response to the Fort McMurray wildfire of 2016.

The group arrived last week at the request of the city.

Rubicon is staffed by an army of volunteers, many are veterans like Jayne Reilly, a Nova Scotian.

"It is our home, too, like for me, it's my home, so it makes it a little more like, I really want to be here and help these people," said Reilly.

"It hits home. It hits your heart. You connect with people very quickly," she said, adding that there have already been some memorable finds.

“On Sunday, we found a lot of coins. A gentleman had a tin of 50-cent pieces and he was so very excited to find those," said Reilly.

“And there was a Christmas closet, apparently in the same home of this couple, and she was so happy with this ceramic Santa that we found. So, it's just the memories. Things that might not mean a lot to some people, mean the world to them."

"And today, we're finding a lot of jewelry, which is great because it’s something that holds memories," she said.

Five Rubicon teams are on the ground in HRM at the moment — work that's physically and emotionally challenging.

"They spend an incredible amount of time with the homeowner, understanding how the home was set-up, where to look, and then what those objects mean," said Steve MacBeth, Team Rubicon Canada Chief Operating Officer.

"There's a bond that grows and there's an emotional connection," MacBeth said.

Rubicon's seven-day shift change will be Saturday, then 30 new volunteers rolling-in to replace the group currently working

The group is scheduled to stay until July 8, but that could be extended or shortened, depending on demand.

MacLeod said she and her husband are deeply grateful for the assistance.

"We've never experienced anything like this. So, you have professionals, who know what they're doing, come in and set the stage, means that, if they don't find what we're looking for, that we then, have an idea of how to stay safe while we continue to sift, and look for things before we have a company come in and remove the larger items," she said.

The initial search didn't turn-up the missing ring, but some other items were salvaged.

"They are tokens, but there are memories attached to some of the things. So, we'd like to recover some pieces of that and find a way to repurpose them," said MacLeod.

Asked whether they planned to rebuild, MacLeod answered instantly.

“Absolutely. Love the neighbourhood. Love the community. Love the area. It's definitely a rebuild situation," she said. "Coming home."

