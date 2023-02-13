Salvation Army Bayside Mission calls for support to meet rising demand

The Salvation Army Bayside Mission in Barrie is struggling to keep up with rising costs and surging demand for assistance, serving over 200,000 meals to the city's less fortunate each year.

Barrie man Ken Case said organizations like the Salvation Army and Busby Centre offer"a little bit of help goes so far.

"If it wasn't for the Salvation Army, we'd all be in trouble. As a man on the street, it's the only place that men have to be safe," Case said.

The mission provides over 500 meals per day, with an average of 19,000 meals per month, but its Christmas Kettle Drive campaign came up $150,000 short of its goal, impacting food programs.

"If it wasn't for the Salvation Army, a lot of us, we wouldn't be alive," Case added.

The Salvation Army is calling for support through its Full Bellies=Happy Hearts Campaign, aiming to raise $75,000 to pay for 15,000 meals in February.