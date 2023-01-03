Salvation Army celebrates 'huge success' of Christmas Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army has surpassed its goal for the Christmas Kettle campaign over the holidays.

According to Nyree Bond, community ministries officer with the Salvation Army, a total of $217,934 was raised in Windsor, surpassing the target of $200,000.

The bulk of that money was raised at the iconic kettles placed at Devonshire Mall as well as both Wal-Mart locations. Donations were also accepted at Costco, Zehrs, Sobeys, LCBOs and Caesars Windsor.

The TipTap function was also used at many kettle locations, where donors could tap their cards to donate. That method of payment brought in an additional $18,000.

“Every dollar that is raised in Windsor stays local and supports community-based programs and services delivered by The Salvation Army here in Windsor,” said Bond. “Thanks to the generosity of our Army of Givers and mission partners, we are able to give people the tools needed to rebuild dignity and renew hope.”

Over the past year, Sally Ann provided more than 14,000 individuals with 235,000 pounds of food and personal care items, said Bond.

The Salvation Army also provided more than 1,000 area youth with Christmas toys and hampers this past year.