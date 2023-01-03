Salvation Army celebrates 'huge success' of Christmas Kettle campaign
The Salvation Army has surpassed its goal for the Christmas Kettle campaign over the holidays.
According to Nyree Bond, community ministries officer with the Salvation Army, a total of $217,934 was raised in Windsor, surpassing the target of $200,000.
The bulk of that money was raised at the iconic kettles placed at Devonshire Mall as well as both Wal-Mart locations. Donations were also accepted at Costco, Zehrs, Sobeys, LCBOs and Caesars Windsor.
The TipTap function was also used at many kettle locations, where donors could tap their cards to donate. That method of payment brought in an additional $18,000.
“Every dollar that is raised in Windsor stays local and supports community-based programs and services delivered by The Salvation Army here in Windsor,” said Bond. “Thanks to the generosity of our Army of Givers and mission partners, we are able to give people the tools needed to rebuild dignity and renew hope.”
Over the past year, Sally Ann provided more than 14,000 individuals with 235,000 pounds of food and personal care items, said Bond.
The Salvation Army also provided more than 1,000 area youth with Christmas toys and hampers this past year.
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new yearUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
Regina police asking public for help in street robbery investigationThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an investigation into a robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.
-
Scam warning: The CRA doesn't want your Bitcoin, New Westminster police sayIncreasing reports of scammers impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees have prompted a warning from New Westminster police that tax collectors would never demand payment in Bitcoin.
-
Fog advisory in place, warnings of ‘near zero’ visibilityAs a veil of fog rolls through Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada warns visibility could be “near zero.”
-
'It automatically means more peril': Community reacts to nearly $50M proposed budget increase for Toronto policeRegis Korchinski-Paquet’s parents are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
-
'It will certainly show up': Experts say mild N.S. winter unlikely to continueAs local social media pages fill with colourful images, Nova Scotians are getting used to all kinds of unusual sights, and few complaints about slippery roads, frozen pipes and everything else winter brings.
-
'Tough to watch': Former Edmonton Elk reacts to player collapsing in NFL gameFormer Edmonton Elks defensive tackle Eddie Steele was watching Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
-
Exploring the Queen's connection to Winnipeg's architectureInside Union Station, there is a new exhibit looking at Queen Elizabeth II's influence on Winnipeg's and Canada's architecture.