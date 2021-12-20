Salvation Army in Barrie falling short of Christmas Kettle Campaign goal

The City of Barrie proclaimed the week of Dec. 20-27 as Salvation Army Week during a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday.

With the holiday season in full swing, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said it's the perfect time to recognize the organization.

"This is a critical week. These last five days leading up to Christmas, if you have a little extra to give, this is the time to do it," Lehman said.

The Salvation Army hopes this gives them a much-needed boost after seeing a decline in donations from this year's Christmas Kettle Campaign in Barrie.

"The goal is $625,000, and we're slightly below 50 per cent. So, we have a long way to go," said Maj. Stephanie Watkinson, Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission executive director.

Right now, the Salvation Army has nine kettles scattered throughout Barrie, and if donations don't pick up, Watkinson said it would be tough to keep up with demand.

"It's so needed. Especially for our meal program to continue and to meet the needs in the City of Barrie," Watkinson said. "Our [meal program] has just exploded, and the cost of food has gone up. We really do need these funds."

Watkinson said if they don't reach their goal, some services may be reduced or even cut.

Blaise Gillis is a Barrie resident and volunteer with seven shifts remaining as the campaign comes to an end.

"I do it because I know people are hungry and because people come up to me and tell me the Sally Ann (Salvation Army) has been there for them," Gillis said.

All of the money collected through the kettle campaign goes to the community meal program and shelter.

The Salvation Army in Barrie has handed out 150,000 meals from the beginning of 2021 to the end of November.

That is nearly 40,000 meals more when compared to the same time last year.

For more information on ways to donate, visit the Salvation Army website.