Salvation Army in New Waterford area in 'urgent need' of volunteers over holiday season

The Salvation Army in the New Waterford, N.S., area is putting out a call for volunteers to help meet increased demand over the holiday season.

The charitable organization helps thousands of people and families obtain food and toys during the holidays.

“There is an urgent need for volunteers in the area,” says Capt. Charlene Barrett, the leader of The Salvation Army in the New Waterford area.

“It doesn’t take a lot to see that this will be a tough Christmas for many families — a visit to the supermarket to see the current price of groceries is enough to tell you that. You add that to the extra costs of Christmas and the lingering effects of Hurricane Fiona, and it is apparent that to make Christmas happen this year, residents of New Waterford and the surrounding areas need to come together and support those in need.”

Last month, the Salvation Army said its emergency food bank in Glace Bay, N.S., was in urgent need of non-perishable food items after post-tropical storm Fiona. Many residents in the area went without power for weeks and had to throw out weeks’ worth of spoiled food.

Anyone interested in volunteering with The Salvation Army can contact Capt. Charlene at 902-304-8598.

“It can be hard to capture the impact of a volunteer’s work in words,” says The Salvation Army Maritime Division spokesperson, Lt. Gina Haggett. “But thousands of Maritime families will wake up Christmas morning with toys under the tree and food on the table that would not have been there if not for the hard work and care of our volunteers.”

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that started its work in Canada in 1882.