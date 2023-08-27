Salvation Army in Sudbury considers consolidating under one roof

The Salvation Army in Greater Sudbury says they are seeing a growing need for help with food insecurity from a variety of people in all walks of life.

The organization has been operating its food bank out of a new location since January and is exploring plans to repurpose a larger building it owns to centralize its services.

Each month the Sudbury’s Salvation Army Food Bank helps 400 households – including 260 children.

Cadets Jeff Robertson and Miya Bradburn have been the leaders of the organization’s Community and Family Services Ministries in the Flour Mill community since last summer.

Robertson told CTV News that the centre’s mission or goal is to provide help to people in need in a dignified way.

“People are struggling right and for different reasons we have people coming in some that have employment some that don't,” he said.

“They just need that help to make it through the month.”

“What we are trying to do is to relieve some of the anxiety and stress of trying to make it to the end of the month without enough money to pay bills pay rent and still have healthy and nutritious food on the table,” added Bradburn.

The food bank had to move from its previous location down the road because of the building’s aging structure and accessibility issues.

“It hasn't aged well and it's not accessible,” said Robertson.

“With legislation coming in in 2025 that we need to be accessible for people we are currently working with our national property department and some local architects to see what we can do to make that building work for us and for our community.”

Salvation Army volunteers in Sudbury said the long term plan is to eventually centralize the bulk of its services to the food bank’s former location – they are exploring options for both new builds or renovations that can accommodate moving their church under the same roof.

For more information on the Salvation Army's efforts in Sudbury, visit their social media page.