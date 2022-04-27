Salvation Army launches 'Soap With Hope' offering free shower services to those in need
The Salvation Army in Windsor is launching a community shower program offering people access to a hot shower, toiletries and clean clothing.
‘Soap With Hope’ is designed to restore personal dignity to those taking part, the Salvation Army said of its new program.
“Providing shower services has been a recognized gap in the programs and services provided in the greater Windsor region to the homeless and vulnerable demographic," Major Danny Pinksen, executive director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, said in a news release.
"We believe our “Soap With Hope” program will help to bring a greater level of dignity in a practical way to the daily lives of the residents we serve in the downtown core. This is another tangible means of Giving Hope Today."
The program will be available at the Centre of Hope at 355 Church Street starting May 2.
Between 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. all members of the community 16 years and older will be able to use showers on a drip-in bases Monday through Friday.
Access to the showers will be on a first come, first serve basis.
Soap With Hope offers shower facilities, towels and toiletries as needed.
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.
-
Northern MPP wants Ontario government to apologize to minersSudbury MPP Jamie West will bring forward a motion on Thursday calling for an official apology from the Government of Ontario to the 25,000 miners who were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust between 1943 and 1980.
-
Workers at Victoria's Our Place Society join unionWorkers at a Greater Victoria non-profit organization that provides supportive housing and other services for those experiencing poverty and homelessness have unionized.
-
City of Victoria sees rising demand for parking spacesBy 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sign at the City of Victoria's Centennial Parkade says the lot is full, and it's the same situation over at the Johnson Street parkade too. The city says its parkades are seeing a rise in activity as tourists return and locals drop personal pandemic precautions.
-
Innisfail RCMP issue resolvedThe RCMP issued a warning Wednesday night for the residents of one Innisfail neighbourhood.
-
Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city saysThe City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.
-
This technology could lead to new treatments and cures for severe childhood illnessesScientists at BC Children’s Hospital are overjoyed about a potentially game-changing stem cell research technology that’s the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
-
'Could be us': Nick Nurse believes Raptors are capable of historic comebackThe morning after the Toronto Raptors' heartbreaking overtime loss to Philadelphia that dumped them into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series hole, coach Nick Nurse had a simple message for his team.