Salvation Army launches 'Soap With Hope' offering free shower services to those in need

The Salvation Army in Windsor is launching a community shower program offering people access to a hot shower, toiletries and clean clothing.

‘Soap With Hope’ is designed to restore personal dignity to those taking part, the Salvation Army said of its new program.

“Providing shower services has been a recognized gap in the programs and services provided in the greater Windsor region to the homeless and vulnerable demographic," Major Danny Pinksen, executive director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, said in a news release.

"We believe our “Soap With Hope” program will help to bring a greater level of dignity in a practical way to the daily lives of the residents we serve in the downtown core. This is another tangible means of Giving Hope Today."

The program will be available at the Centre of Hope at 355 Church Street starting May 2.

Between 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. all members of the community 16 years and older will be able to use showers on a drip-in bases Monday through Friday.

Access to the showers will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Soap With Hope offers shower facilities, towels and toiletries as needed.