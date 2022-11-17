Salvation Army launches the Christmas Kettle Campaign in Ottawa

There is a familiar sound coming to stores and malls throughout the city of Ottawa this holiday season, as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

At the Carlingwood Mall, the season of giving is now well underway.

"My daughter is not here, but I’m teaching her to give back when you can," Megan Burn tells CTV News Ottawa, as she donates money to the Salvation Army’s red kettle.

Every bit helps, as this year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal for the Ottawa region is $460,000. The goal across Ontario is $13.5 million.

"With inflation rising, we know that the cost of groceries is going up, the cost of gas has gone up significantly, and that’s affecting everyone in different ways,” Glenn van Gulik, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations says.

"But, what we also know is that when people give to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign, people support the work of the Salvation Army. They know that those funds are staying local to support their neighbours."

Helping neighbours in a time of need, like disasters, fires, and supporting vulnerable people in Ottawa with food and clothing.

"Salvation Army, of course, has several programs and services in the community. In Ottawa, specifically, of course, food, clothing, all of those things, of course, assisting seniors, our emergency disaster services program,” says van Gulik.

The seasonal campaign helps to fund those types of programs.

"In whatever amount, those dollars are going to make a big, big difference for individuals, families with children in the community," van Gulik said. We’re seeing a 20 per cent increase in families coming to us, since the pandemic began its been rising but even over the last year."

Kettles can be found at various stores and malls in the Ottawa, or you can donate online.