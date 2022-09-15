Salvation Army's 'Tampon Tuesday' initiative aims to end period poverty

The Salvation Army's "Tampon Tuesday" campaign is underway in the Halifax area. The initiative supports women during their menstrual period who are struggling financially.

According to the organization, menstrual hygiene products are one of the most requested items at food banks, and are also one of the least donated. The Salvation Army hope to change that with its Tampon Tuesday campaign.

"Every day we are faced with individuals who are making choices between food or tampons, housing or pads, and dozens of other decisions that face them with the reality of period poverty," said Capt. Brent Haas with The Salvation Army.

The Tampon Tuesday campaign is underway until Sept. 27. People can drop off packages of feminine hygiene products at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S. The Salvation Army will then distribute the products to those in need in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Haas calls the struggles many women face to afford menstrual hygiene products an "invisible poverty."

'I think, lots of times, when people think of a food bank, they think of food. And we come face-to-face almost every day with people who are choosing between food or tampons, and obviously both are essential in their own right," he said.

Haas says, for those who can't make it to Mic Mac Mall, The Salvation Army also accepts donations online. He says funds will then be used to purchase items in demand.

"We want to be able to provide this basic necessity to vulnerable members of our community," Haas said.

Donations for The Salvation Army can be made on its website or by calling 902-455-1201 ext. 230.