Salvation Army set to kick off Christmas Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army is gearing up to kick off its 2023 Christmas Kettle campaign – a holiday staple that helps to raise money for vulnerable Canadians and Manitobans.

The organization is set to launch the campaign at the Hope in the City Breakfast on Wednesday at the RBC Convention Centre.

“This will start our kettle events, where we’re going to be around the city at different retailers that are going to be hosting the kettles, we appreciate them,” said Lt.-Col. Brian Armstrong.

Salvation Army is aiming to raise $300,000 in Winnipeg through this year’s Kettle Campaign, which has been around for 133 years. All the money donated in Winnipeg will stay in Winnipeg.

The funds from the initiative go towards helping individuals and families in need, which includes providing food, clothing, and toys.

Those who want to donate can look for a kettle stand location at various retailers around the city.

“We have agreements with Costco, with Walmart, with Canadian Tire, with Superstore, all of the major malls,” said Maj. Don Bladen.

“You can’t really go too far without seeing a Salvation Army Kettle.”

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to help with the campaign. Those who want to sign up can do so online.

“We’d appreciate volunteers,” Armstrong said.

“Get your teams, your sports teams, whoever you can get, [including] family members. We really appreciate the help during this time.”

Bladen added that volunteering is easy, and only requires you to stand with a warm smile on your face.

“That’s all it really takes, a couple of hours of your time,” he said.

“It sounds like a lot more than what it really is, but I’ll tell you the impact is so much greater than one can imagine.”

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.